At least 16 drivers ticketed in early months of Ellen's Law

Some cyclists say not much has changed in their relationship with drivers nearly a year after Ellen's Law was enacted.

Michel Desjardins, cyclist and president of Le Bikery in Moncton, said things like distracted driving and not following the rules of the road continue to be a problem on both sides.

Ellen Watters died as result of injuries suffered in a cycling collision on Dec. 23, 2016. (Submitted by Emily Flynn)

Ellen's Law requires a driver to give a bike rider at least a metre of space between bike and car when passing.

The legislation was named for Ellen Watters of Sussex, who died from injuries she suffered in a cycling collision on Dec. 23, 2016. It went into effect last June 1.

"I can't say I've noticed much of a difference in the way motorists behave around me," Desjardins said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Michel Desjardins, cyclist and president of the board of La Bikery in Moncton along with Karl Stoetereau, a driving instructor with Young Drivers of Canada in Moncton join Vanessa to discuss the effectiveness of Ellen’s Law one year after it’s enactment. 12:25

Karl Stoetereau, a driving instructor with Young Drivers Canada, said a lot of problems start with drivers and cyclists not following the rules.

"The blame goes both ways, of course," he said. "I think everyone needs a little update on what the rules actually are."

Stoetereau said drivers are now assuming a lot more of the risk and therefore they are erring on the side of caution.

"Drivers need to respect the space the cyclist needs."

Too close? Then what?

But Desjardins said there are also drivers who don't follow new rules, and that begs the question: what can a cyclist do?

"If I see a motorist passing me at less than a metre, what do I do?" he asked. "There is a whole question of how to enforce this."

At least 16 tickets were issued to motorists violating Ellen's Law since June 1 until Dec. 31 of last year, according to the New Brunswick RCMP. The fine is $172.50 and three demerit points.

The total for so far in 2018 is not available.

Municipal police forces are also responsible for ticketing drivers who don't respect the one-metre rule.

A Moncton cyclist says distracted driving and a lack of knowledge of traffic rules making sharing the road difficult. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Desjardins said he's been noticing people texting while driving, a distraction that poses even bigger problems for a cyclist on the shoulder of a road.

"Motorists and cyclists are asked to share the road, but one they cannot share fully is the risk," he said.