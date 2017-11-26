The family that owns the McKendrick, N.B., hobby farm where about a dozen elk escaped from say they're frantically trying to bring the animals back, but it's not a simple task.

RCMP issued a warning on Friday to drivers along three roadways in northeastern New Brunswick after a police van struck and killed two elk that were on a road Thursday night.

The elk are owned by Normand Levesque, who takes care of the animals as a hobby.

His daughter, Kary Levesque, said the elk got out about a month ago after someone cut their fencing.

The front end of the RCMP van that was involved in the accident. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada )

She said she and her father have tried to bring them back, but have found it very difficult.

"We've tried to bring them back to our house, but it's not like a dog or a horse, they're like a deer. You can't just bring them back," she said.

Levesque said since the accident, forest rangers with the Department of Energy and Resource Development have told them they need to either bring the rest of the elk back to their farm within 10 days or kill them. If the Levesques don't kill the animals, she said the rangers told them they would do it.

Bruno Pelletier, the manager for the department's Campbellton office, disputed that. He said it's not in the department's mandate to slaughter farm animals.

Stressful ordeal

Levesque said the ordeal has been difficult for her and her father.

"He's always had animals in his life. He takes care of them like he takes care of me. They're like his babies," she said.

Kary Levesque, whose father Normand owns the elk, says they have been trying to get the animals back in their enclosure for weeks. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada )

"It's really stressful, because it's like, we take care of them like it's our dog."

Since the accident, her father has killed five of the elk, but seven are still on the run.

Under New Brunswick law, you must have a permit to keep elk and other non-native deer species for agricultural purposes, something Levesque said her father has had since 1999.