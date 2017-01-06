New Brunswick's commission on electoral reform held its first public hearing Friday and was promptly warned it has to avoid underestimating how cynical people are about voting.

Ombudsman Charles Murray told the commission he often deals with complaints by people who have given up on government's ability to listen them.

And he said any proposals to change the voting system have to take that into account.

'The general public sees rank partisanship. They don't see rational human beings making common-sense decisions and that's repellent.' - Charles Murray, New Brunswick ombudsman

"The people in power can't meet the people out of power halfway," he said. "They have to go further than halfway."

He pointed to the continuing debate about moving the early French immersion entry point back from Grade 3 to Grade 1.

Liberals who supported the move to Grade 3 eight years ago now argue that Grade 1 makes sense, while Progressive Conservatives who defended Grade 1 at that time now oppose moving it back to that point, he said.

The commission was appointed by the Liberal government last year to study changes to the province's election rules.

That includes a possible elimination of the first-past-the-post system for electing MLAs. Other subjects being studied include making voting compulsory, lowering the voting age to 16, and letting non-citizen permanent residents cast ballots.

Premier's office holds the power

But Murray said changing the mechanisms is less urgent than shifting a political culture in which decisions are dictated from the premier's office and ordinary MLAs have little or no say over policy.

He said it would be seen as a shocking departure if a single opposition MLA voted for a government bill or if a government backbencher supported an opposition bill.

"That's not how people in the real world see things."

The commission itself got off to a rocky partisan start last July.

Parties intransigent

The Liberals wanted a committee of MLAs to study electoral reform, but the Opposition PCs refused to appoint members because they said the Liberals were trying to change election rules in their favour.

Even when the Liberals agreed to give up their majority on the committee, the PCs refused to budge, demanding a promise of a referendum on any electoral reform.

Instead, the Liberals appointed five non-politicians as a commission to hold consultations. One of them, Bev Harrison, is a former PC MLA who switched to the NDP in the last election.

As if to underscore what Murray was saying about cynicism, several New Brunswickers complained on social media Friday that they weren't aware of the commission's hearings.

The commission is holding four sessions with stakeholder groups, including Friday's. Members of the public who want to submit ideas have to do that online via the commission's web site.

Expects public to take part

Commission member Constantine Passaris said there's a thick binder of printed-out submissions from the public, and that's an indication people are paying attention.

"Now that New Brunswickers know more about the process, that it's going on, that it's open and public and transparent, they're going to become engaged even more."

He said the commission had extended its deadline for online submissions and would keep accepting them "as long as we have public exposure and public participation."

Beth Lyons of the New Brunswick Women's Council said the consultation process wasn't broad enough.

Less access for general public

Hearings at the legislature for stakeholders are "great for someone like me, who's a public servant and this is my 9-to-5," she said. "For someone else who isn't particularly engaged in formal politics, this could be really intimidating, it could be completely inaccessible, and there's a good chance they don't even know it's going on."

Lyons spoke in favour of a mixed-member proportional voting system, which she said would make it easier for women to make it onto slates of candidates and then get elected to the legislature.

That system would have some MLAs elected in conventional ridings and others based on the percentage of the vote their parties received.

Kelly Lamrock, the interim NDP executive director, told the commission his party also favoured such a system.

The New Brunswick Liberal Association also appeared Friday but didn't take a position on whether the voting system should change.

Executive director Pete Belliveau said that's because party members haven't had a chance to debate policy on that. He also said the party organization "is going to wait for what the recommendations are at this point in time, and we're going to support whatever they come up with."

He clarified he was speaking for the Liberal association, not the Liberal government.