Elections New Brunswick asks: Are these polling stations OK?

Elections New Brunswick is hoping to get feedback from electors, candidates and political parties before selecting the location of polling stations for this year's provincial election.

Forty-nine returning officers have undergone training in selecting potential polling locations in each electoral district.

The had a checklist of items, including parking, wheelchair access, washrooms and proximity to bus routes, to ensure polling stations are accessible to voters with disabilities.

"Our goal in providing this period to review the proposed polling stations is to avoid last-minute efforts to change the locations, which can cause confusion especially if voter information cards have already been sent to the electors," chief electoral officer Kimberly Poffenroth said in a news release Thursday.

Elections New Brunswick will be posting a list of possible polling locations, along with instructions on how to comment or suggest alternative locations. Returning officers will sort through the feedback before selecting locations.

Voters, candidates and returning political parties have until June 1 to give feedback on the sites. The final selection will be announced on the Election New Brunswick website June 22.

The election is Sept. 24