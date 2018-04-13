New Brunswick election could set a trend for media manipulation: professor

New Brunswick's upcoming election will be one of the country's first following revelations that Cambridge Analytica harvested the private information of millions of Facebook users, and one expert says he'll be watching closely for signs of media manipulation.

"I'm curious to see how these same type of concerns and issues are certainly going to be part of every election in the future," said Fenwick McKelvey, an assistant professor at Concordia University who researches the workings of online social media platforms.

"It will be interesting to see how much this has an effect on the provincial level."

In early March, it was discovered a researcher had collected the information of 50 million Facebook users through an online personality quiz.

The researcher, Aleksandr Kogan, then shared that user information with Cambridge Analytica which, in turn, used it to create psychological profiles that would help its politically motivated clients target voters.

One the English company's clients was the campaign of President Donald Trump.

By pairing the social media platform's data with the psychological quiz's answers, it allowed the political consulting firm to predict habits and mentalities of people it hadn't yet contacted.

Media manipulation hot topic

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has now appeared before U.S. House and Senate panels to answer questions about information contained on the social media site, access to it and whether social media platforms need government regulations to prevent further breaches.

"I think everyone's kind of on alert about what is happening in elections and the state of elections," McKelvey said.

But the Saint John native said media manipulation is often simpler than the system implemented by Cambridge Analytica and any interference in the New Brunswick election would use basic tools.

Media manipulation is broad, encompassing everything from automated 'bots' set up on platforms to boost or stifle certain political views, to the political leanings of the media New Brunswickers consume and how they convey information.

No one from Elections New Brunswick was available for comment Thursday.

Designed to amply existing rifts

But McKelvey said the province has some issues ripe for abuse and as campaigns increasingly move online, the climate may deterioriate.

Fenwick McKelvey is an assistant professor at Concordia University who researches the workings of online social media platforms. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"We've always had language divides. We also have some really clear issues with Indigenous issues and the way that New Brunswick is largely on unceded Maliseet territory," he said.

"That can be kind of a powder keg."

When people try to affect elections, he said they don't try to create new divides, but isolate, and amplify those that already exist.

Has happened before

Likewise, he said Canadian elections are no stranger to manipulation. He said there's evidence of bad actors affecting both the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario leadership election and Nova Scotia's past elections.

McKelvey said it's more the political climate right now than any new strategies or technologies that will lead to an increased interest from politicians, academics and others from across the country.

Preview to federal election

Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick all have provincial elections in less than six months.

And with the federal election expected sometime before Oct. 19, 2019, these three provincial elections could act as test runs for what may happen on a larger scale.

"A few good cases where the elections run great is a positive story," said Fenwick. "But I think that's the moment we're in right now. There's a lot of concern about the federal election 2019 … [and it] should make New Brunswickers aware this is an important election and an important one to follow."

New Brunswick's election is set for September.