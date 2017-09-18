Eldon Hay, one of New Brunswick's most tireless activists for the LGBT community died Sunday in Sackville. He was 85.

Inspired in part by his own son's decision to come out to him, Hay had been a passionate advocate of LGBT rights since the mid-1980s.

An ordained minister, Hay played a significant role in founding the Moncton and Amherst, N.S., chapters of PFLAG, a group that brings together parents, families and friends of people who are lesbian, gay, bissexual or transgender. He also served as the first president of PFLAG Canada.

He received several accolades for his work, including the Order of Canada in 2003 and the New Brunswick Human Rights Award in 1997.

He died in Sackville at the age of 85 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Son reflects on father's legacy

Hay's son, Ron, described him as a man of passion, compassion, principle, determination and love.

When Ron came out to his father, Eldon Hay was already a strong supporter of women's rights and LGBT rights.

"My concern about telling him was that he'd go, 'Yes, I have a gay son!" he said.

"So all of those fears of telling him came true, and thank god they did."

Hay knew that in order to affect change, you had to push the envelope, even if that meant pushing boundaries beyond what was comfortable for most people, his son said.

But perhaps his biggest contribution was how he impacted the lives of LGBT people in small towns, he said.

One of those people was Kate Cogswell, who serves as co-vice chair of Greater Moncton River of Pride.

Cogswell said Hay took her under his wing when she came out in 1996. A 16-year-old teen living in Sackville, having Hay's support was invaluable, she said.

"To have a minister be behind you and say it's OK to be you — he just bridged such a gap for me," she said.

"He was just a fantastic human."

Passionate activist to the end

Eldon Hay (middle) attends Moncton's 2017 Pride Parade with River of Pride Moncton committee members while seated in a wheelchair. (Submitted by River of Pride Moncton )

Hay was active in the community right to the end, participating in Greater Moncton Pride Week events in August, sporting his signature Dr. Seus Pride hat.

He even made a point of prodding Premier Brian Gallant about transgender issues.

Knowing he wasn't well, Greater Moncton River of Pride dedicated a special portion of its church service to Hay.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the house," Cogswell said.

She added Hay took the time to speak with everyone who wanted to see him that day.

"He took the time because he knew people needed to say goodbye," she said.

"When he spoke to you, it was like there was nobody else in the room."

Remembered for compassion, kindness

In addition to being a minister, Hay was also an accomplished scholar, completing degrees at Carleton University, Queen's University, and later a PhD in Theology at Glasgow University.

He joined the department of religious studies at Mount Allison University in 1962. He served as head of that department until his retirement in 1997.

He wanted to pursue justice, but he wanted to do it with kindness and love - Rev. John Perkin

Rev. John Perkin, Mount Allison's university chaplain and an adjunct professor, first met Hay in 1993 at his job interview.

Hay was a champion of a cause during a time when there was still considerable resistance to it, Perkin said.

"But that didn't dissuade him in the slightest, it got him to work harder," Perkin said.

Perkin said he believes Hay should also be remembered for the way he pursued his cause with compassion and understanding, doing a lot of work to educate those who may not have agreed with him.

"He wanted to pursue justice, but he wanted to do it with kindness and love, he said.

A service is being held for Hay at Mount Allison University Chapel on Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 11 a.m.