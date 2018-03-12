A canine charity in Fredericton is trying to ease the workload for seniors who want their most loyal companions to stay in their lives.

ElderDog Canada Inc. pairs seniors unable to do dog-related chores with people who will walk, bathe, transport, clean up and care for the animals.

All free of charge.

"It's just to provide the dog with a better livelihood with the owner and the owner is less stressed about the thought of having to re-home their pet," said Alicia Stewart, a Fredericton volunteer who helps match volunteers with seniors and their dogs.

Stewart said that after a criminal record check and a meet-and-greet between volunteers and the clients and dogs, the dog owners are granted a helping hand looking after their pets.

Precious belongs to 90-year-old Althea Barlow, who receives volunteer help from the ElderDog Fredericton chapter. (Submitted: Alicia Stewart)

The goal is to keep clients and dogs together as long as possible.

"They are extremely grateful," Stewart said of the response from seniors. "Extremely grateful, because they know that without us they might not be able to provide the best possible care for their animals."

Stewart said the non-profit group will also help to find homes for dogs after their owners die.

Healthy relationship

Keeping dogs and owners together is good for health and quality of life, said the Alzheimer's researcher who created the program.

"In my research in care-giving, I became aware of the important role that dogs play in seniors' lives," said Ardra Cole, a professor at Mount Saint Vincent University. "And [I] recognized there was a need for support."

Cole founded ElderDog in 2010, and the charity has been growing across the country since then. The group now has about 600 volunteers helping people across Canada keep their dogs in their lives.

"And we're just starting to get the word out," Cole said.

In some areas, including Fredericton, volunteers sometimes outnumber the seniors asking for services.

"But once people find out about what we do and how important it is, then it really starts to take off," said Cole.