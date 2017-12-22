Confronted with the difficulties of caring for her daughter with cystic fibrosis, a New Brunswick mother has learned to put on a brave face—and a colourful one.

Terra-Lynn Culberson's three-year-old daughter Shaya, who turns four on Christmas Eve, was diagnosed at birth with the genetic disorder affecting her lungs. Caring for her, according to her mother, is demanding to say the least.

"We spent a lot of time in the IWK [Health Centre] when she was born, and after. We're frequent visitors," she said. "Someday, it will be the thing that takes her life."

Culberson started doing elaborate face painting in order to help cover the costs of her daughter's medical bills,

For December, Culberson crafted new artwork for each day, including pieces depicting the 12 days of Christmas.

Body art has been a hit

While body painting isn't something she formally studied, her friends recognized her creativity and suggested she pursue it.

"I took on the challenge," the Carleton County resident said, chuckling. "I love to paint."

She never, she said, expected it to become this popular. She now paints faces four to six days a week.

"I didn't expect to be quite the hit," she said of her Christmas face painting. "It skyrocketed."

While she also does photography for a living, the contract she was working on just finished up.

She charges $50 for one hour's work or $35 per hour for longer events, so she said her newly-discovered talent helps supplement her income.

Insurance covers most of Shaya's medical bills, but she still has to cover the remaining 20 per cent, she said.

"Right now, a month, it's $800 for just her medicine," the 31-year-old said. "That doesn't include if she has to go to the hospital."

"I'm pretty easygoing, so people always think I'm a mountain."

Average lifespan is 37

Cystic fibrosis is among the most common fatal genetic disorders diagnosed in Canada. As well as affecting the lungs, it also affects Shaya's pancreas, damaging organs and causing digestion difficulties, ultimately leading to malnutrition.

The average lifespan for those with the disorder is 37 years, leaving them disabled in later life.

But Culberson has always been strong in the face of her daughter's illness.

In fact, she runs a Facebook page, called Beauty in the Lungs, where she displays body art she creates on her daughter.

She wants to introduce some colour, she said, into the dreariness that can accompany a long-term childhood

"It can be a bit hard at times—a bit heartbreaking at times—when you see your children suffering," she said.

"I've done that to bring awareness to [the disorder,]" said Culberson, "and encourage other families of C.F. to see the more beautiful side."