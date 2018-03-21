Despite new details about government help for seasonal workers caught in what they call a "black hole" — the gap between the end of employment insurance and the start of seasonal employment — protests against EI cuts continue on the Acadian Peninsula.

Another protest got underway Wednesday morning in Tracadie, the day after the assistance plan was fleshed out.

The province announced that a federally funded training and work experience program will be provided through the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

About $2.5 million has been allotted to New Brunswick for the seven-week seasonal worker program pilot project.

It will be available for employees in the fisheries, agriculture, forestry and tourism sectors in the largest EI region in the province. The region includes Restigouche, Gloucester, Northumberland, Kent and Westmorland counties, and portions of York, Sunbury, Queens and Albert counties.

People interested in the program will have to contact the local employment development office to determine if they are eligible.

Fernand Thibodeau of the Action Committee on Employment Insurance for Seasonal Workers in the Acadian Peninsula said when a plan was promised in the federal budget that it wouldn't work for everyone.

Jobless rate dropped

Many people have fallen into the EI "black hole" because of a gradual drop in the unemployment rate in the region from 14.2 per cent in January 2017 to 11.5 per cent in August 2017.

The number of weeks a person can collect EI benefits is linked to the unemployment rates of the different regions.

Most recently, seasonal workers in the Restigouche-Albert economic region had to work 490 hours to receive 23 weeks of benefits. But in 2016, a seasonal workers needed only 420 hours of work to receive benefits for 30 weeks.

After protests and pressure on MPs, the federal government decided to create a short-term solution, saying it would continue to develop a long-term solution.

Variety of training

The area in purple shows the Restigouche-Albert economic region, which includes northeast New Brunswick. (Government of Canada)

Under the program announced Tuesday, eligible workers can take 30 hours a week of general training and receive EI replacement to the maximum of their last EI claim.

That general training will include workplace essential skills, literacy classes, digital literacy such as basic digital skills, use of social media, and use of iPad.

Another option would be to take 30 hours a week of training with a specific employer and receive a wage reimbursement of 50 per cent of the worker's hourly wage, to a maximum of $10 an hour.

That training will be developed with targeted employers in response to workplace, occupation and employee needs.

Two phases

Workers who are over 50 could be eligible for wage reimbursement to a maximum of 40 hours per week, plus mandatory employer contributions.

The pilot program will be offered in two phases, the first running from March to June 2018 and the second in February and March 2019.

To qualify, a person has to have been seasonally employed a minimum of two years in the fisheries, agriculture, forestry or tourism sectors and live in the EI region.

"They must be ready, available and able to participate in training and/or work placement, ready to return to their job at the start of the work season, and must meet with an employment counsellor to establish an employment action plan," the provincial announcement said.