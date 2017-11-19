Premier Brian Gallant at a press conference Sunday announcing $2 million to create a mother and child care unit at the Edmundston Regional Hospital. (Radio-Canada )

The New Brunswick government announced $2 million in funding Sunday to create a mother and child care unit at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The project will involve merging the pediatric unit with obstetrical services, on the second floor of the hospital.

The goal is to improve patients' access to services, according to a press release issued by the Department of Health.

Premier Brian Gallant, who attended Sunday's news conference at the hospital, said the funding will help Edmundston families "be as healthy as possible."

Gisèle Beaulieu, vice-president of performance, quality and corporate services for Vitalité Health Network, said the funding is an important step to making the changes to the hospital a reality.

"We believe that initiatives like this one contribute to developing optimal access to specialized resources and services," she said in the press release.