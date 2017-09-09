A 52-year-old man from the St. Basile area of ​​Edmundston, N.B., died after a collision shortly after midnight on Sept. 9.

The driver lost control of his car at the intersection of Acadie Boulevard and Roy Avenue, Edmundston Police said.

Insp. Alain Lang said the vehicle flipped after hitting a median in the intersection and then collided with another pillar.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was taken to the Edmundston Regional Hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.

They are investigating the cause of the accident and Lang said they'll be looking at whether the vehicle's speed was a factor.