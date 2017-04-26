Uptown Saint John is buzzing with fans and performers getting ready for the opening of the 2017 East Coast Music Awards.

The genre-spanning, week-long extravaganza honours some of the region's top musical talent and is back in Saint John for the first time since 2002.

ECMA week kicks off Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a concert on the Boardwalk and runs until Sunday at various venues around the city.

People can check out Thursday night's awards show at Harbour Station with Classified and Fredericton-born roots artist David Myles, or smaller boutique venues like Sanctuary Theatre and Club ReWind, which will host songwriter's circles, late-night dance parties, indigenous, electronic, and country music stages, and other events.

The 2017 Awards Show, hosted by comedian James Mullinger, will be held April 27 at Harbour Station.

Although VIP Passes, weekend wristbands and the Matt Anderson Big Ticket Show on Saturday are already sold out, tickets to individual shows are still available at the door and via the East Coast Music Association website.

For the latest on what's happening at the ECMAs, check out our live blog below: