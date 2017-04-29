The weekend is here — and that means live music all day, all night, all weekend at the East Coast Music Awards in Saint John.

A free, all-ages fan showcase starting at 1 p.m. in the Market Square atrium will feature performances by award-winning musicians Heather Rankin, Old Man Luedecke, Dave Gunning, Penny Black, and Jessica Rhaye.

Roots and electric showcases at the Delta from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. will feature an eclectic assortment of artists from folky Lennie Gallant to rap and rock from City Natives and Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire.

The country/blues matinee from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature Mike Biggar, Pretty Archie, and RyLee Madison at Callahan's Pub.

Tonight's big show is Matt Anderson and Ian Janes at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre, which gets underway at 7 p.m. - and is, unfortunately for last-minute folks, already sold out.

Happily, there are still options: at 8 p.m., fans have their pick of the Loud Stage at Club Rewind, the Jazz Stage at the BMO Theatre, the RBC Breakout Stage at the Delta, the Folk Stage at St. Andrew and St. David United Church, or Black Vibes in the Market Square Atrium.

After that starting at 9 p.m., Callahan's hosts the Blues Stage, the Country Stage gets underway at at 10 p.m. at the Delta, and the UPS Rock Stage, Late Night Electronic Showcase and Soul Stage run until the wee hours.

For the latest on what's happening at the ECMAs, follow along with our live blog.