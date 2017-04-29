Five more winners have been announced at the East Coast Music Awards in Saint John.

The annual event spreads the prizes over several days with the first 12 handed out Thursday night at the awards gala.

Friday saw a couple of repeat winners with Halifax's artist/producer Classified and singer Ria Mae both taking their second trophies.

Classified won for Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year for Grateful. On Thursday he was awarded Song of the Year No Pressure.

Classified now has two East Coast Music Awards for 2017 and also shared a double win with Ria Mae as her producer. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Mae won for Pop Recording of the Year the self-titled Ria Mae, after also scoring for Solo Recording Ria Mae.

Classified produced Mae's recent album, so he's now associated with four ECMA winners this year. "Everything I win is a win for him," said Mae.

In blues, Newfoundland and Labrador's Beauwater won for their second album, Lovers, Fools and Kings.

P.E.I.'s bilingual folk favourites Ten Strings and a Goat Skin took the honour for Roots/Traditional Recording, for Auprès du poêle.

The Traditional Instrumental Recording of the Year was given to the duo of Scott Macmillan and Colin Grant, for their album GOOD2GO.

More awards to be announced

There are still 10 awards to be announced over the weekend.

Saturday's ECMA schedule includes the Fan Fest at the Market Square Atrium at 1 p.m., with Penny Blacks, Heather Rankin, Jessica Rhaye, Old Man Luedecke and Dave Gunning on hand.

There are showcases and songwriter's circles at various locations in the afternoon and evening, and the ECMA Big Ticket concert with Matt Andersen and Ian Janes which sold out shortly after it was announced.