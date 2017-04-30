Another eight trophies were handed out Saturday at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards in Saint John, including second honours for veterans Lennie Gallant and Scott Macmillan.

P.E.I.'s Gallant won for Folk Recording of the Year, with his album Searching For Abegweit. It's the companion disc to his popular stage show, playing this summer in Summerside. He'd won Fan's Choice Entertainer of the Year on Thursday.

Nova Scotia's Macmillan was the winner for Classical Composition of the Year, for "Currents of Sable Island." That goes along with his shared victory with Colin Grant fo Traditional Instrumental Recording of the Year.

Soul singer Erin Costelo holds her new ECMA, won Saturday night for her Down Below, The Status Quo album. (CBC)

The Classical Recording of the Year award was presented to Newfoundland and Labrador's Duo Concertante for J.S. Bach Six Sonatas for Violin and Keyboard.

Halifax singer/songwriter Erin Costelo was on hand to perform and to accept her award at the R&B/Soul showcase for that genre's album of the year, for her Down Below, The Status Quo.

In jazz, it was a win for Sackville, N.B.'s Joel Miller, for his release Dream Cassette. Another New Brunswick win was in the Loud Recording category, Lionsault honoured for Are You Feeling Lucky?

Dance Recording of the Year went to PINEO & LOEB, an electronic group from Nova Scotia for Soul Shakin'. The Electronic Recording of the Year prize went to Rozalind MacPhail from Newfoundland and Labrador for From The River To The Ocean.

That leaves two final awards to be announced, for Songwriter of the Year and Gospel Recording, as the festival wraps up on Sunday.