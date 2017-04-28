The main gala may be over but the East Coast Music Awards are ramping up for the weekend with a full slate of events across Saint John on Friday.

CBC's Shift will be broadcasting live with special co-host David Myles from the Sanctuary Theatre from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The rap/hip-hop recording of the year will be handed out at the ECMA Molson Canadian Late Night Stage. The event will start at 10 p.m. and the award presentation is set for 1:50 a.m.

Interviews from the ECMA red carpet4:18

Earlier in the evening, the roots and electric showcases will be happening at the Delta. The electric showcase will feature Hillsburn, who won the fans' choice best video award on Thursday.

The Roots Room at St. Andrews & St. David will feature Port Cities, Dave Gunning and Gordie MacKeeman & his Rhythm Boys.