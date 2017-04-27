Roll out the red carpet: the East Coast Music Awards show kicks off Thursday evening at Harbour Station.

Starting at 8 p.m., winners will be announced in categories including album/video/solo recording of the year, enregistrement francophone de l'année, Indigenous artist of the year, song of the year, and the country, rock and rising star categories.

The red-carpet event will also include performances by a roster of big names, including Fredericton roots artist David Myles, award-winning Halifax rapper Classified, and dancey Newfoundland synth-pop artists Repartee.

Jason Benoit, Ria Mae, Còig, Caroline Savoie, the Motorleague, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Reeny Smith, Lisa LeBlanc, Paper Lions, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Like a Motorcycle and Saint John folk duo Tomato Tomato are all on the lineup.

Scenes from the first night the 2017 ECMAs in Saint John1:14

The evening of live tunes, of course, doesn't end with the awards show.

The rock stage at Club Rewind, and the country stage at Callahan's, kicks off around 10:30 p.m. — and the Indigenous stage at Pepper's will be the go-to late night dance option with performances by Wolf Castle, Old Self & Kam Speech, and City Natives.

