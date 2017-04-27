Roll out the red carpet: the East Coast Music Awards show kicks off Thursday evening at Harbour Station.
Starting at 8 p.m., winners will be announced in categories including album/video/solo recording of the year, enregistrement francophone de l'année, Indigenous artist of the year, song of the year, and the country, rock and rising star categories.
The red-carpet event will also include performances by a roster of big names, including Fredericton roots artist David Myles, award-winning Halifax rapper Classified, and dancey Newfoundland synth-pop artists Repartee.
Jason Benoit, Ria Mae, Còig, Caroline Savoie, the Motorleague, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Reeny Smith, Lisa LeBlanc, Paper Lions, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Like a Motorcycle and Saint John folk duo Tomato Tomato are all on the lineup.
The evening of live tunes, of course, doesn't end with the awards show.
The rock stage at Club Rewind, and the country stage at Callahan's, kicks off around 10:30 p.m. — and the Indigenous stage at Pepper's will be the go-to late night dance option with performances by Wolf Castle, Old Self & Kam Speech, and City Natives.
