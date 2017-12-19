A group monitoring noise levels from shipping traffic in the Bay of Fundy has recovered some of its missing gear, thanks to an observant local fisherman and a $500 cash reward.

On Friday, Eastern Charlotte Waterways posted a reward for the return of noise-monitoring equipment it put into the water off Point Lepreau in October.

The digital underwater hydrophone costs $25,000 and collects the noise in the underwater environment about 80 metres below sea level.

"It's like if you think of a dog whistle, how dogs hear frequencies we can't, that noise is in a spectrum broken across different frequencies, and the equipment records it and separates it for us, so we can characterize the impacts of the noise," said Donald Killorn, executive director of the group.

"It's not cheap, so we didn't want to lose it, that's for sure."

'We need the help'

Killorn said after his team failed to track down the equipment on three different attempts, it decided to cast a wider net and enlisted the help of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association.

"They are so supportive of us and don't disturb our gear," he said.

"It's been a wonderful relationship, but in this case we let them know that if you see this, please rip the thing out of the water for us, we need the help."

Have you seen this buoy?

Eastern Charlotte Waterways distributed a wanted poster on social media, with the question, "Have you seen this buoy?"

On Friday, Eastern Charlotte Waterways posted a reward for the return of some equipment it put into the water off Point Lepreau. (Eastern Charlotte Waterways)

In a matter of days the group received a call from Kai Crawford, a lobster fisherman from Dipper Harbour, who brought the gear to shore.

"It was a little over a kilometre from where we expected it to be," Killorn said "As we hoped, he was working on his traps and pulled it up.

"We are very happy to have this gear home and pay him the reward and start bringing in the data."

Killorn said the strong current was the main culprit in the missing gear.

"The currents of the Bay of Fundy are no joke," Killorn said. "It gets dragged along the bottom. We've seen them move before on us.

"Once it gets to December, it's trickier to go out there and pinpoint the buoys with the waves and action, and we needed help here."

Modified crab pot

Eastern Charlotte Waterways had five hydrophones in the water this season. This was the last one that needed to be pulled in.

The group has set out to track the amplitude and wavelength of noise being picked up in the marine environment between Saint John Harbour and Passamaquoddy Bay.

Environmentalists are concerned an increase in supertanker traffic through the bay's busy shipping lane is affecting sea life.

They attached the hydrophones to a crab pot modified with a battery pack about the size of a scuba tank, which keeps the microphones powered for approximately six weeks.

Researchers can use the data to identify whale calls and use harbour records to link the ambient noise to ships passing through the area.

Killorn said he hopes the information will be included in environmental impact assessments of future projects.​

The Point Lepreau location is a great spot for collecting whale calls, he said.

"It's a central piece of the whole puzzle for us," said Killorn.

"We needed that data to come home to put a ribbon on this season."