Easter weekend 2018: What's open and what's closed

It's a common question asked by many on Easter weekend: what is open, what is closed and when. With two holidays, it's hard to keep track.

For the most part, government services and most businesses will be closed on Good Friday.

Good Friday is one of New Brunswick's seven statutory holidays. Since the day falls under the Days of Rest Act, most retail businesses will be closed Friday.

Businesses that are normally open on Saturday, including malls and groceries stores, will be open that day.

While Easter Sunday is not a prescribed day of rest in the province, the tradition among businesses in the province is to to close on Easter Sunday, even if they are in municipalities that allow them to stay open.

Easter Monday falls into the same category as Easter Sunday and is not a prescribed day of rest. This means that businesses are free to open as they would on any other weekday.

But not unlike Easter Sunday, some businesses choose to remain closed on Easter Monday.

Most businesses will be open Saturday, if that's a normal day of business for them, and Easter Monday.

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall in Fredericton, McAllister Place in Saint John and Champlain Place on the end of Moncton will all be closed on Friday and Sunday. They will be open regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

The Cineplex in the Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open.

NB Liquor corporate stores will be closed Friday and Sunday, with reduced hours on Monday. Saturday is not affected.

Walmart stores will all be closed Friday and Sunday. They will be open at regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

Sobeys stores are closed Friday and Sunday.

Superstore locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

Government offices and public services