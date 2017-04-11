Twenty people were displaced after an apartment fire broke out last night on the east side of Saint John.

Saint John Fire crews were called to 15 Dresden Avenue just before 8 p.m., where a first-floor unit in a 12-unit apartment building had caught fire and was starting to spread to the apartment above it.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, where one firefighter had a cut to his hand that required stitches and another by debris in his eye, according to Platoon Chief Eric Garland.

A senior citizen living in the apartment that sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage was displaced from her home.

According to Garland, the majority of the other residents are expected to be allowed to return to the building today.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.