More than 2,000 athletes are converging on the Saint John area this weekend for the third edition of the East Coast Games, which got underway Friday.

The three-day event features 12 different sports and attracts athletes from the Maritimes, Quebec and New England.

Co-chair Keith Raynes said the event is an important boost for the greater Saint John economy and tourism.

"We sort of plan our lives around our children now with their sporting events, so when you're talking 2,000 athletes, you could be doubling that number easily of people coming to the area," Raynes said.

"And that's great for sports tourism because sports tourism is 12 months of the year."

Raynes said karate, cross-fit, and boys baseball have been added to the schedule this year.

Other sports include basketball, track and field, softball, ultimate frisbee, swimming, and cycling.

There will also be food vendors, a coaching symposium and social events.

More spectators and athletes take part each year in the East Coast Games in Saint John. (CBC)

Raynes said he is especially excited for wheelchair rugby, a new event inspired by the success of last year's para-basketball event.

"You should've seen the eyes of the kids seeing what these athletes could do in wheelchairs and shooting the ball and moving the ball and dribbling it and whatnot," he said.

Raynes said the wheelchair rugby spectators will see "is full contact, it's like bumper cars," and they hope to continue on with more clinics in the future, with the goal of making it an entire division within the games.

Getting the ball rolling

Raynes told CBC's Information Morning Saint John the games started out with 950 athletes the first year in 2015 and will expect between 2,400 and 2,500 next year.

He said the event has grown quickly because coaches and athletic directors like the time of year it takes place, as well as the integration of all ages and skill levels.

Raynes said the biggest thing the games organizers seek is participation.

"It's a celebration of sport at all levels."

Organizers also hope to showcase the venues the greater Saint John area has to offer, including the Qplex in Quispamsis.

That way, they can not only identify possible upgrades but also draw attention to the sights, with the hope of hosting more regional and national events in the future, Raynes said.

"We're doing a lot of different things because we look at it not only from a player's perspective but from a coaching perspective, and to develop these sports to give them some recognition," he said.

"By having the biggest sporting event that comes to Saint John since the Canada Games, it has impact."