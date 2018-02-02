A Kingsclear First Nation man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a violent home invasion.

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating Dustin Sacobie, 24, who is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, robbery and break and enter.

The charges stem from an incident Dec. 18, 2017, when RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Kingsclear First Nation, according to a statement released Friday.

Dustin Sacobie, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (RCMP)

Police describe Sacobie as six feet tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including the word "Warrior" on his chest, a rosary on his left hand and several others on his hands forearms and arms.

RCMP say he may be in the Fredericton area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to report any sighting to police.

Anyone with information on Sacobie's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, the Keswick RCMP detachment at 506-357-4300, or Crime Stoppers.