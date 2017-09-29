Visits to part of the Dr. Georges-L.- Dumont University Hospital Centre have been temporarily suspended because of an outbreak of gastroenteritis.

"A number" of patients on the 4A unit, which includes general surgery, urology and gynecology, are experiencing symptoms, the Vitalité Health Network announced Friday.

The suspension will remain in place until further notice, a news release states.

Gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as the stomach flu, is an infection caused by a virus or bacteria that results in vomiting or diarrhea, which can last for days.

Other symptoms can include headache, fever and abdominal cramps.

Most people who get gastroenteritis recover completely, but it is considered serious because people can easily become dehydrated.

Norovirus is one of the main causes of gastroenteritis in New Brunswick and worldwide, according to the provincial Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Norovirus — once known as Norwalk virus — is highly contagious and often spreads in places such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools and cruise ships through direct or indirect contact with the vomit or feces of an infected person.

It can be spread by an infected person preparing food without proper handwashing, sharing food or cutlery with an infected person or by touching objects contaminated with the virus, such as door handles.

Symptoms usually begin within a day or two following infection.

The hospital management is asking anyone with symptoms of gastroenteritis to avoid visiting inpatients until at least 48 hours after their symptoms have disappeared.

"Vitalité Health Network apologizes for any inconvenience this situation may cause," the statement said.