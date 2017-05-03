Fire broke out at a prominent Victoria County potato farm early Wednesday.

Firefighters from several departments helped fight the blaze at Ferme Givskud Farm Inc., at 807 Price Rd. in the small community of Drummond just outside Grand Falls.

How the fire started and the damage it caused were not yet known.

Drummond, Perth-Andover and Grand Falls fire departments were all on the scene.

The Ferme Givskud Farm website describes the operation as a third-generation family farm that grows more than 900 acres of seed potatoes a year.