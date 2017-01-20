A 39-year old Fredericton man remains in custody after police seized drugs with an estimated street value of $710,000 from a home on the city's south side on Tuesday.

The man appeared in court Friday and was charged with two counts of trafficking, two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and having the proceeds of crime.

He is also charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested but released on an undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court on March 1 at 9 a.m.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The seizure happened Tuesday when the Fredericton police drug unit executed a search warrant at the Fredericton south side residence.

Investigators found about 24 kilograms of marijuana, 2.8 kilograms of cocaine, and a small amount of cannabis resin.

Two weapons and $5,700 cash were also seized.

Police are continuing their investigation