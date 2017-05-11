A Montreal man has been charged in New Brunswick with drug trafficking after police stopped a car north of Woodstock and discovered a substantial amount of drugs, RCMP say.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, West District RMCP stopped and searched a car on Highway 2 near Waterville. They found what they believe to be hashish, cocaine, methamphetamine and steroids, RCMP said.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of drugs.

He will be held in custody until a bail hearing on May 31.

The investigation is continuing.