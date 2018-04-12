Fredericton police seize illegal weapons, arrest 2 people

Two people have been arrested in Fredericton on charges of drug trafficking and smuggling weapons, including a handgun and crossbow, into New Brunswick.

After a year-long investigation, Fredericton police and the Canada Border Services each executed warrants at a residence on the city's south side.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton police, said a man and woman later appeared in court on a variety of charges.

Canada Border Services charged a 39-year old Fredericton man under the Customs Act with smuggling or attempting to smuggle prohibited weapons into Canada and with possession of goods prohibited from entry into Canada.

Fredericton police charged the man and a 34-year old Fredericton woman jointly with a variety of offences, including 13 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance, seven firearms and weapon-related offences and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Bartlett said at least 13 kinds of controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs, were seized.

The man and woman are in custody until a hearing Friday.