A Saint John-area driving school operator says he doubts many seniors want their skills behind the wheel examined, but the number of dangerous drivers on the road will only increase as baby boomers age.

"As they get older, we're going to have more and more of these problems," Joe Sears said. "No one wants to take a test."

Sears runs Atlantic Driving Academy, with schools in all New Brunswick's major urban centres and a program specifically designed as a refresher for seniors.

This includes assessments of cognitive skills, on-road re-testing and courses that review driving laws.

Tough work to say 'no'

Some driving instructors are reluctant to teach such a class because of the stress, Sears said, and not all are capable of teaching it.

"It's not easy work," said the veteran instructor, who began teaching in 1984. "Nobody likes to tell somebody, 'It's time you surrender your driver's licence.'

"Some schools just might not have the expertise."

Sears said someone's age isn't an automatic indicator of poor driving. And some medical conditions, such as early-onset dementia, can require a driver to be taken off the road at a younger age.

No re-testing in province

Joe Sears says he's seen a driver's skills drop dramatically in just a few months. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

But New Brunswick doesn't require mandatory re-testing after a licence is issued.

And with 20 per cent of the population 65 or older, Sears said it's a potentially deadly combination.

"When we have a medically at-risk student or client, usually it's normally a doctor's referral or, if it's an older driver, the kids are starting to worry.

"Last thing we want is to have an unsafe driver on the road. Most times, they don't want to be driving themselves. But it can be a really hard thing to be faced with."

Changes people's lives

If a driver's licence is revoked, the loss of independence can be devastating.

Some face the prospect of having to move or become reliant on taxis and family.

Vehicles with rear-facing cameras and other technologies can help those with mobility issues, but a danger exists when it comes to re-testing.

With deteriorating health, someone's ability to drive can plummet — sometimes only six months after receiving the A-OK.

From his years of teaching, the worst-case example was seeing a driver on the road whose brain neglected left-side images after an injury.

"So, he'd look at a car and then pull out in front of it," he said.

Sears would like everyone to be tested every five years.

He compared it to a tune-up, something even the best-kept cars need once in a while.

Unfortunately, he said, no one likes to take tests, including voters.

"Why do we do it?" he asks as he drives around Rothesay, soon turning into a neighbourhood where schoolchildren are driving their bikes.

"We've always had the belief that with good training you can have safe streets."