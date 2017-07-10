Buskers can now apply for a permit if they want to entertain in Fredericton's downtown during the summer.

Krista Rae, marketing and communications coordinator for Downtown Fredericton Inc., said the busking pilot project is a way for the city to guarantee an active, engaged downtown scene.

"It benefits, for the most part, the people, because the performers are performing for the people and the city likes to see that," she said.

"For the performers themselves, it legitimizes what they're doing, it shows they are truly a performer, that they want to show their craft and their trade."

The program will require those hoping to perform on the streets to fill out an application form, which can be found at the organization's office on King Street.

Performers will state who they are and what type of performance they do.

They can then fill out an identification form and a short biography – something they can display if and when they are approved for a permit.

"If they legitimately can show us they have the talent, then they will be approved," Rae said.

Krista Rae with Downtown Fredericton Inc. said the busking pilot program will run until the end of September. (Pat Richard/CBC)

She said the guidelines for the permit are basic, asking buskers not to use any dangerous substances and to respect the bylaws about traffic obstruction and loitering, and to passively accept money from the audience.

"[They are] very basic, general ideas of what is proper, treating people appropriately, having family-friendly material that they're presenting," she said.

Adds to city culture

For ragtime guitar player Calum Jackson, nothing is as exciting as playing tunes for people downtown.

He said it adds to the city's culture.

"People seem to like it. All the buskers around here are very talented musicians, so I think Fredericton's lucky in that regard," he said.

Calum Jackson described himself as a ragtime guitar player, a singer and a whistler. (Sarah Betts/CBC)

Jackson enjoys busking so much, he already got his permit to avoid any possible conflict while performing.

He said the city's pilot project has his seal of approval.

"It seems to be very, very inclusive. There's no real requirements other than be courteous and be safe," he said.

"I think for the most part, that's what the buskers around Fredericton already do, and the fact that I think somebody wants to encourage that even more is a great thing."

But not all buskers are happy about the program.

Collin Dykeman also plays guitar and sings, often blues and folk, and many popular songs that people know.

He said he appreciates the city trying to formalize a plan, but it has its downsides.

"In my opinion, it's censorship of art," Dykeman said.

"You can't really determine who's talented and who's not talented, it's a very subjective thing."

Dykeman still plans to apply for his permit and play some songs for the public while he's at it.

He'll comply with it because many cities elsewhere in Canada have similar programs, and Fredericton's permit happens to be free, he said.

Plus, he said, busking is worth it.

"There's a lot of culture in this city. You don't always see it when you're walking by," he said.

"But you know, you see someone playing out on the street, you get the feeling that it's an artistic town, which it really is."

Shared street, cultural corridor

Businesses in the downtown area also hope the new program will keep the city's vibe alive.

Tyler Randall works at Endeavours, an art shop his partner owns on Queen Street.

Tyler Randall of Endeavours, an art shop on Queen Street, said he loves to listen to the performers outside the shop. (Pat Richard/CBC)

He said the staff loves listening to the performances.

"Sometimes we like it, sometimes it's not our style, but hey, someone's out there doing something and we support that absolutely," he said.

"We love to see people out there … so as long as it doesn't prevent a variety of different folks from being able to do that, I think [the permits are] OK."

Rae said the idea for the program was born out of the city's plans to create a shared street and cultural corridor downtown.

Construction for the corridor is already underway on Carleton and Queen Street.

"So, as we move towards that in the downtown core, we want to make sure that we're looking for opportunities for more street performers and things like that," said Rae.

"We wanted to start taking a look at that and see if we could formulate at least some guidelines to start out with, knowing we're coming into a time when there will be a better area for people to be performing."

Construction for a cultural corridor on Carleton and Queen Street is already underway. (Sarah Betts/CBC)

For now, performers caught without a permit will not be subject to any fines, but will be encouraged to fill out a form.

The program is expected to run until the end of September, with a hiatus during the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival.