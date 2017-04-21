Two men have been arrested after breaking into a business in downtown Fredericton early Friday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force responded to the break and enter at 3:15 a.m. after getting a call from a passerby.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc with the Fredericton Police Force said the break and enter was still in progress when police arrived on scene.

Police were able to make an arrest after one man tried to flee the building. The second man was located inside with the help of the canine team.

LeBlanc would not reveal which downtown business was broken into or what the two men tried to steal.

The two men are in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.