A woman and man who were killed in Saint-Quentin last month both died of gunshot wounds, RCMP confirmed on Thursday.
The bodies of Mélanie Roussie, 36, and Jean-Paul Caron, 67, were discovered in a home on Valcourt Road in the northwestern New Brunswick town on Oct. 30, shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Their deaths were quickly deemed a double homicide, but police were awaiting autopsy results to confirm the causes of death.
No arrests have been made, but police do not believe this was a random incident, Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said in a statement.
The victims knew each other, but police have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.
Roussie, a mother of three, was from Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que., across the Restigouche River from Campbellton, but lived in Saint-Quentin.
Anyone with information about the case, or who may have seen the victims on Oct 30, is asked to contact the major crime unit at 506-548-7774 or the Saint-Quentin detachment at 506-235-2149.
People can give anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP212 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637), or visiting www.crimenb.ca.