Dorchester prison lockdown ends after 3 days

A lockdown that was put in place at Dorchester Penitentiary because of concerns over staff safety, has ended.

The minimum-security unit of the Dorchester Penitentiary, about 55 kilometres southeast of Moncton, was in lockdown since Thursday, as staff felt it was too dangerous for them to perform their job duties.

Émile Belliveau, assistant warden of management services at Dorchester Penitentiary, said Sunday evening the lockdown had ended.

"The safety and security of the institution is CSC's [Correctional Service Canada's] primary concern," said Belliveau in an emailed statement. "The institution has resumed its normal operations."

Over the weekend, Jeff Wilkins, the Atlantic regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, told CBC News that work was being performed by supervisors at the institution.

During the lockdown, inmates are confined to their rooms or dormitories and if they have to leave them, they're escorted by staff members.