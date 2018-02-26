Alvida Ross, 48, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 31, are expected to make their first appearance in a Moncton courtroom Monday morning on charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence in the death of Mathieu Hines.

Hines died at the age of 33 at Dorchester Penitentiary after being beaten and pepper sprayed by guards in May of 2015.

Charges were laid against the guards in January after the Nova Scotia RCMP conducted an investigation into Hines's death.

New Brunswick RCMP initially investigated his death but found no foul play occurred. Nova Scotia RCMP began reviewing the investigation after "additional information came forward" in May 2016.

Matthew Hines poses with his sisters. His family was initially given false information about Hines's death. (CBC)

Correctional Service Canada initially released false information to the Cape Breton man's family, saying Hines was "found in need of medical attention" and staff "immediately" performed CPR.

But an internal board of investigation report shows correctional staff were with Hines throughout the incident and prison medical staff did not give him any "treatment."

On May 26, 2015, the report said, Hines refused to return to his cell. Guards intervened, beating Hines with both an open and closed hand.

Within minutes, he was pepper-sprayed five times, including four times in less than a minute.

Hines was taken to a detoxification shower to wash off the pepper spray. With his hands in cuffs and his shirt pulled over his head, Hines slipped and fell on his back, hitting his head. As he lay on the prison shower floor, Hines told guards he couldn't breathe.

"Please, please," Hines pleaded. "I'm begging you, I'm begging you."

Guards turned the water back on.

Matthew Hines was serving the final months of a prison sentence for robbing a bank when he died. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Soon after, Hines stopped moving. He then had the first of three possible seizures.

Hines was pronounced dead just after midnight on May 27, 2015.

The Correction Service said that eventually one member of staff was fired, and three were disciplined.