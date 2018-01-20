The Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick is entering its third evening of a lockdown due to what officials are calling a workplace health and safety issue.

The Correctional Service of Canada said in a press release that the prison's minimum security unit was put in lockdown at about 4 p.m. Thursday as a "precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of corrections staff.

During a lockdown, prisoners are confined to their cells. Normal operations at the prison will resume "as soon as it is safe to do so," the Correctional Service said.

'Clear and substantial danger'

Émile Belliveau, assistant warden at the penitentiary, said the lockdown was put in place "to allow the resolution of a health and safety issue," but said he couldn't give any more details Saturday.

"It's still an ongoing issue, so until it's resolved, we can't really give any information on it," he said.

However, he did say that typically a lockdown takes place "when there's a clear and substantial danger to the safety and security of the institution, inmates, or to the public."

"There are other reasons too, that we lockdown, but for Friday… that's what took place," he said.

He said no injuries have been reported at this time.