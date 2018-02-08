Steven Bugden, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1997, escaped from the minimum security unit of Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick Wednesday evening, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

During an inmate count around 10 p.m. AT, staff members at the multi-level security federal institution discovered that Bugden was not there. He was last accounted for at 4 p.m., when recreation first started at the minimum security sector.

"It was discovered … after recreation was done that he was not in his house," said Emile Belliveau, assistant warden with management services at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Belliveau described Bugden's departure as more of a "walk out" than an escape.

"There's no walls that separate this sector from the community … this is the last step for them to be introduced into the society," he said.

"If an inmate decides he wants to leave, he can do so on his own." Still, he said, "we take this very seriously."

Bugden is serving a life sentence for the murder of Angela Tong, a 22-year-old Carleton University student who was stabbed 19 times at an Ottawa hotel in March 1997. In announcing his escape from prison, Correctional Service Canada said Bugden was serving an indeterminate sentence.

'We don't know his frame of mind, we don't know what his intentions are.' - Acting Cpl. Dan Hilchie, RCMP

The service said it immediately contacted RCMP, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The prison was searched by correctional officers while RCMP, with the help of a police dog, searched the surrounding area shortly after 10 p.m., according to the police.

Acting Cpl. Dan Hilchie, with the RCMP's Sackville detachment, said police brought in the canine unit because Bugden had left in a winter storm and police wanted to "find him immediately around the area."

"The weather wasn't very co-operative," said Hilchie.

Although the area outside the prison is well lit, Hilchie also said it was dark when the inmate left the premises.

At this point, he said, RCMP aren't sure of Bugden's location. Police are continuing to gather information to find out either his location or direction of travel.

"We're still gathering information from family, friends, contacts," he said. "We're investigating video tapes as well to see if he went on foot and or with a vehicle."

The 45-year-old is five-feet five-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. He has fair complexion, blue eyes and blond hair.

Belliveau said the minimum security sector consists of housing units, which include a shared living area for four to six inmates.

Employees at Dorchester Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Bugden was not accounted for late Wednesday evening. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Belliveau said Bugden was placed in the living space because he was evaluated by the prison and is considered low risk to the public.

"There's all kinds of tools we use here to evaluate the risk [posed by] this individual," he said.

But RCMP said anyone who sees Bugden should contact police immediately and not approach him.

"We don't know his frame of mind, we don't know what his intentions are," said Hilchie. "We just don't want to put the public at risk."

The correctional service is asking anyone who has information on Bugden's whereabouts to contact police.

It said it will investigate the circumstances of the incident and is working with police to locate him as quickly as possible.