Guards at Dorchester Penitentiary seized a package containing contraband nicotine patches last week, according to a statement issued by the Correctional Service of Canada on Wednesday.

The estimated institutional value of the 128 patches is $12,800, according to assistant warden of management services at Dorchester, Émile Belliveau.

No information about how the patches made it into the medium security prison has been released.

Nor was any information divulged about how they were discovered on Sept. 18, only that it was "as a result of the vigilance of staff members."

Prisons across the country have been under a total smoking ban since 2008. An indoor ban was implemented first in 2006.

Guards in Alberta have previously suggested nicotine patches should also be banned because inmates smoke them by mixing the ingredients with tea leaves or orange peels and rolling them in paper.

The Correctional Service is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, according to the statement issued Wednesday.

It also works with the police to take action against people who attempt to get contraband into correctional institutions, the statement said.

In addition, the department has an anonymous telephone tip line so it can receive information about any security-related issues, such as drug use or trafficking, that could threaten the safety of visitors, inmates and staff members at its institutions.

The toll-free number is 1‑866‑780‑3784.