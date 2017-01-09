A federal inmate, who escaped Dorchester Penitentiary last winter and led police on a chase that ended in Fredericton, has pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large before the end of his sentence, assaulting two women and stealing their car.

Jeffrey MacLean, 29, of Dalhousie, entered the pleas to the five charges related to his prison breakout in Moncton provincial court on Monday.

MacLean sat quietly in the prison's box throughout the proceedings, wearing a black and white sweater and jeans.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Irwin Lampert on Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. — a year and one day after the incident the charges stem from.

On Feb. 12, 2016, at 3:15 p.m., MacLean escaped the minimum security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary and led police on a chase that ended on Charlotte Street in Fredericton at around 7:30 p.m.

The chase began when police spotted MacLean in a vehicle on Montgomery Street and he refused to stop. The vehicle subsequently crashed into two police cruisers, MacLean fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

RCMP officers and members of the Fredericton Police Force's primary response team, the police service dog, major crime unit and forensic identification unit were involved in the chase.

MacLean was serving a sentence of nine years, four months and 21 days for armed robbery, robbery with violence and disguise with intent, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.

He remains in custody.