Author George Marshall says the important thing is recognizing and respecting the opinions of others when trying to sway skeptics of climate change. (Submitted by George Marshall)

Could Donald Trump, a vocal skeptic of climate change, actually be helping the fight against it?

One expert on the subject thinks so, but certainly not because of his policies.

George Marshall, an internationally renowned researcher on climate change communications, is in Fredericton this week to deliver a public lecture entitled "Is Donald Trump Good for Climate Change?" at the University of New Brunswick.

Because the world is so fixated on the controversial U.S. president's actions, his statements on climate change have actually helped draw more attention to issue, Marshall explained.

"The amount of media coverage around Donald Trump pulling out of a Paris Agreement or his position on climate change has actually been more than the coverage of climate change," Marshall told CBC News: New Brunswick at 6:00 host Harry Forestell.

"Because he puts himself in an attention seeking role, he becomes a lightning rod for attention. And I'm very happy to see that conversation happening."

Conversations key to change

Marshall says those conversations could be the key to real change.

Much of Marshall's work over the last 25 years has been focused on communicating the impacts of climate change, having held senior positions at Greenpeace and the Rainforest Foundation. His 2014 book, Don't Even Think About It: Why Our Brains are Wired to Ignore Climate Change, explores the psychology behind climate change.

In some ways, the battle over the existence of climate change is similar to the battle over the dangers of cigarettes in the 1960s and 1970s, he said.

"What really changed things for smoking was not the doctors coming down the line and saying, here is the evidence, but what actually happened between people, conversations," he said.

"It started shifting when people started asking permission, they would go outside, they would feel embarrassed by it, kids felt empowered to say, 'Please dad, don't smoke.'...The whole conversation changed. We know that's what changes behaviour in the end."

Start with respect

Marshall said in order to sway skeptics, you have to start with respect.

"I would start by respecting who they are, by giving them a sense that I actually really valued and respected their right to hold their own opinion," he said.

"This isn't about trying to beat people into submission, but I'd say, very strongly, that this is the type of position that is held by actually every scientific institution in the world. There isn't a single one that doesn't."

Marshall's lecture takes place at the University of New Brunswick's Tilley Hall auditorium on Tues., Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.