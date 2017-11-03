Campbellton-Dalhousie Liberal MLA Liberal Donald Arseneault is resigning his seat amid an ongoing controversy surrounding his decision to accept a job with an Ottawa-based national labour union.

Arseneault announced Friday morning he will be resigning from his seat effective Nov. 30.

"This has been a difficult decision for me. My decision to accept a position of employment while serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, although completely within the existing rules, has become an unfortunate distraction for a government I have been proud to serve with, he said in an emailed statement.

The decision comes after Arseneault was told by Premier Brian Gallant that he must choose between remaining a Liberal MLA and becoming the Ottawa-based manager of lobbying for a national labour union.

When Arseneault leaves the legislature, that will drop the Liberals to 25 seats compared to 22 Progressive Conservatives and one Green MLA.

The legislature's Speaker is Liberal Chris Collins, so the Liberal vote is further reduced to 24 to 23 opposition MLAs on votes. The Speaker only votes in the case of a tie.

Gallant must call a byelection for Campbellton-Dalhousie within six months after Arseneault officially leaves on Nov. 30.

If the byelection is called promptly, that would force a mid-winter vote, which could be difficult for the candidates. If the premier waits the full six months, the byelection would be held a few months prior to the general election next fall.

Premier's ultimatum

On Thursday morning, Gallant said in question period that the government put the choice to Arseneault "several days ago."

The premier later told reporters that Arseneault has until the end of Friday to decide, and if he insists on keeping the union job he'll be expelled from the Liberal caucus.

Gallant was first asked about Arseneault's new job Oct. 23. At the time, he said Arseneault had consulted the province's integrity commissioner, Alexandre Deschênes.

But last Friday, Arseneault said there "seemed to be a misunderstanding" about Deschênes's advice, so he consulted the commissioner again and was told he had to avoid lobbying any government.

Arseneault's new job

A lobbyist is paid to talk to politicians and officials and to try to influence government decisions and the positions of legislators on behalf of a particular interest. In Canada, lobbyists have to be registered.

Arseneault was first elected in 2003. He was a minister in the Liberal governments of Shawn Graham and Brian Gallant.

Last month, Arseneault was shuffled out of cabinet, decided not to run in the 2018 election and accepted the Ottawa job.