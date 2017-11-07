On April 13, 2015, New Brunswick political junkies watching the broadcast of the Toronto Blue Jays' first home game of the season may have spotted a familiar face in the crowd.

In a front-row seat near the third-base line sat Donald Arseneault, the Liberal MLA for Campbellton-Dalhousie and the minister of energy and mines.

Next to him sat Andrew Dawson, the New Brunswick representative for the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwright and Allied Workers. It comes under the labour organization that recently hired Arseneault to head its lobbying operations in Ottawa.

That hiring sparked a political controversy that led to Arseneault announcing his resignation last Friday.

Arseneault told CBC News his ticket to the game was provided by Rogers Communications Inc., the owner of the Blue Jays., and that he made a $275 donation to a company charity to avoid violating conflict-of-interest rules.

He was in Toronto on government business, he said, and his flight and hotel were paid for by New Brunswick taxpayers.

"Rogers provided me the ticket but since they couldn't accept money for the ticket, and [I] needed to pay for it, I agreed to write a cheque to their foundation for the value of the ticket," Arseneault said in an email to CBC News.

Arseneault has refused to answer how Dawson, a Miramichi-born union staffer and former assistant to a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, ended up in the seat next to him.

Dawson also refused to say how he got his ticket. "He and I are friends and we did go to a ball game together when we were both in Toronto, yes," Dawson said in a text message. "That's all from me on this story."

The Blue Jays ticket wasn't included on Arseneault's public conflict of interest declaration for 2015. The declaration includes a space for "gifts and personal benefits."

Arseneault said the conflict of interest commissioner at the time decided it didn't count as a gift because Arseneault had made the equivalent donation. He said he gave the commissioner a receipt for the donation anyway.

The commissioner "told me that I didn't have to provide him with anything because I was paying for it and therefore was not a gift," he said. "However, I preferred to provide him the copy regardless to prevent future doubt."

The law requires an MLA to tell the conflict of interest commissioner about gifts worth more than $250.

Relationship goes back years

Arseneault and Dawson have known each other for years, a relationship that takes on new importance given the recent controversy over Arseneault's new job.

Arseneault, a Liberal MLA since 2003, was hired in September as the Ottawa-based manager of government relations for Canada's Building Trades Union, an umbrella group for 14 unions, including the one Dawson works for.

A closer shot of then-Energy Minister Donald Arseneault at the April 2015 Blue Jays game, seated near the third-base line.

The job involves lobbying—seeking to influence government decisions—but New Brunswick's integrity commissioner recommended Arseneault avoid directly lobbying any governments himself while he was still an MLA in Premier Brian Gallant's government caucus.

But Gallant said last week the job still created a "perceived" conflict of interest. Arseneault announced Friday he'll resign as MLA on Nov. 30. He'll also not attend Liberal caucus meetings between now and then.

Earlier union job

Early last week, Arseneault refused to say whether he'd been paid by the union in the past.

"I took an oath as a minister and I always respected that oath," he said.

But on Friday, he confirmed he did have a paying position while he was an opposition MLA between 2010 and 2014, when he wasn't subject to a ministerial oath.

"It's never been a secret that the last time I was in opposition, I did some work for contract negotiations for the francophone area of northeast New Brunswick, for peat moss with the carpenter's union, but I don't hide from that," he said.

That income is not listed on Arseneault's public conflict declaration forms between 2011 and 2014. Members list other employment under a section called "financial and business interests."

Meeting at Larry's Gulch

Dawson, a law school graduate of the University of New Brunswick, worked as an executive assistant to cabinet minister Margaret-Ann Blaney when the PC government of Bernard Lord was in power.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dawson first went to work for the carpenter's union in early 2006 as legal counsel and lobbyist. His title now is provincial manager for New Brunswick.

Three months after Arseneault and Dawson attended the Jays game together, they were at Larry's Gulch, the government-owned salmon fishing lodge on the Restigouche River.

They were there from July 25 to 27, 2015, for a roundtable between resource development officials and First Nations representatives.

The meeting was also attended by Justin Robichaud, a Moncton lawyer and member of the Liberal party executive who was working as a lobbyist for TransCanada Corp. on the Energy East pipeline.

Dawson told CBC at the time that questions about Robichaud's lobbying were "all sizzle and no steak." He said it made sense for companies dealing with governments to hire people who "already know everyone and their phone number."

Dawson's union supported the pipeline because of the jobs it would create for its members. As energy minister at the time, Arseneault was the government's lead spokesperson on the project.

Two other Liberal cabinet ministers, Brian Kenny and Ed Doherty, also attended, along with officials from the Sisson and Trevali mine projects.

'Word got out'

Donald Arseneault speaks to reporters after announcing he was resigning as the MLA for Campbellton-Dalhousie. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Arseneault became minister of post-secondary education, training and labour in 2016, a position that gave him authority over regulations affecting unions.

In February 2017, he appointed an official from Dawson's union, Debra Romero, to chair the Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification Board.

Arseneault has been vague about how he got the job with Canada's Building Trades Unions, the labour umbrella group.

He said he was first approached by the union "in August sometime" after officials with the organization heard he might not run in next year's election.

He said he told Gallant about the job possibility Aug. 21 and Gallant immediately removed labour from his cabinet responsibilities to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Last week, Progressive Conservative MLA Ted Flemming asked in Question Period whether Gallant knew even earlier than that.

"Long before August 22nd … the worst-kept political secret in Fredericton was making the rounds," Flemming said in Question Period Nov. 2. "The minister of labour was getting a new job in the labour world. I don't know when this began, but I heard about it."

Arseneault has refused to say how the union found out he was thinking of leaving politics before it was public information.

"Word got out," he said. "I did not tell them. They came to me."