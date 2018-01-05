New Brunswick is digging out from a winter storm that dumped as much as 43 centimetres of snow on parts of the province.

And if history is any indication, it won't be the last time the province is blanketed this winter.

With that in mind, Information Morning Moncton asked Gary Howard, the vice-president of communications for CAA Atlantic, for advice for drivers.

Howard's first tip, of course, is to stay off the road during a storm.

"If you can put off your trip, or if you can delay getting to work, you should listen to the local advisories," he said.

"Especially when the police say 'stay off the roads,' then that's usually good advice."

Winter driving techniques

The post speed limit doesn't apply during a snowfall, says Gary Howard of the CAA Atlantic, who also tells drivers to keep their vehicle windows clean. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

For drivers who do have to be on the road but find themselves slipping and sliding, Howard also has advice.

Remain calm and don't make any sudden moves.

"Don't brake," said Howard.

"Slowly take your foot off the gas, and that'll usually correct your vehicle."

Also, adjust driving based on the road conditions at the moment. Driving a road during the summer is a vastly different experience from driving it in winter.

"Even the posted speed limit doesn't mean that you can go that speed limit in bad weather conditions," Howard said.

"You can actually get a ticket for it. It's called dangerous and imprudent driving."

Howard also advises drivers give themselves lots of room and to take their time.

You may be a good driver, but don't assume everyone else on the road is.

Finally, clean your vehicle.

"Make sure all your windows are clear — and the top of your vehicle as well," Howard said.

Emergency kit

An ice scraper should be part of an emergency kit in the car. (Radio-Canada)

Howard said having an emergency kit is important.

While kits can be bought pre-packaged, Howard said they can also be assembled with these: