Saint John Mayor Don Darling denies allegations by the police union that he's interfering with management of the force and controlling the police commission, rendering it "dysfunctional."

"That's completely unfounded," he told CBC News on Friday, four days after the Saint John Police Association held a news conference about the issue and calling for the minister of public safety to intervene.

"I think, to be blunt, it's very self-serving, this commentary," said Darling. "It's deflection, it's smoke screens, it's red herrings to beat a drum — it's what has happened for decades so that a group can get what they want."

The union has accused Darling of undermining Chief John Bates's legislative authority to manage the force, and suggested that's what prompted the chief's surprise retirement announcement on Dec. 15, after only two years at the helm.

It also alleges the mayor is "running" the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners, in violation of the Police Act.

Dean Secord, first vice-president of the Saint John Police Association, blames Mayor Don Darling for Chief John Bates' sudden decision to retire. (YouTube)

The public dispute comes on the heels of council's decision to cut the police budget by $1.25 million next year.

Bates had advised council that slashing that amount would "change the face of policing" and could force management to "start looking at cannibalizing" some of the specialized units.

The union has said the street crime, traffic and community response units will be eliminated.

Bates has declined to comment on his reasons for leaving, but Darling downplayed the significance of the timing.

"I came from a corporate background where, you know, people leave all the time," he said. "You know, people have their personal reasons. I have no idea why people decide to do these types of things."

Saint John Police Chief John Bates announced Dec. 15 that he will be retiring in April from the job he's held since 2015. (CBC)

He said the Police Act gives the six-member commission authority to approve the police budget and set the "priorities and objectives" of the force.

"And that's exactly what the police commission is attempting to do and as an individual, as a member of the police commission, I take that responsibility very seriously."

Darling said he has faced "incredibly personal" attacks by "special interest groups" over contentious issues in recent months.

'This is not about being liked, folks.' - Don Darling, mayor

"A couple of days ago, I was probably at the lowest I've been in this job," feeling "beat up' and "tired," he said.

But he made a promise during his election campaign and a promise to himself that his values and principles would be "non-negotiable" and remains resolved.

"This is not about being liked, folks," he said.

"People threaten me all the time, 'If you don't do this, I won't vote for you.' And I say respectfully, 'Take that vote, I don't care. I'm going to do what I believe is right for this city.'"

Darling said he plans to take a "full break" from social media for the next week or two.

Department of Justice and Public Safety officials have agreed to meet with members of the police union, said spokesman Robert Duguay. But no details about the meeting have been released.

'Healthy dialogue'

Jennifer Carhart, chair of the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners, said the six members function well as a group. (CBC)

Commission chair Jennifer Carhart also rejected the union's claims about the board earlier this week. She contends it functions well.

"We are a group of volunteers with various professional backgrounds, skill sets and responsibilities and roles," she said.

"Our conversations are absolutely full of life every time we come to the table. Are some voices just by virtue of physical presence louder? Perhaps. However at the end of the day, as we sit today, we are an extremely rounded and grounded commission with various experiences and by no means would I suggest or say that one person is leading, by no means.

Darling "brings his lens, but we have healthy dialogue all the time," she said.

Carhart described the commission's role as a "governance body."

"We don't get into the operations of policing."

She said there's "lots of rhetoric being thrown around" as to why the chief retired, but she too suggested it was for personal reasons.

"So I think it would be disrespectful and unfair to not allow him the privacy that he's obviously seeking at this time as he's made this personal decision for he and his family."

Carhart said she respects Bates' decision, is grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a man of such "great integrity" and wishes him well in whatever his future holds.

Bates' retirement takes effect on April 15. The police commission will begin the search for a new chief in the new year.