Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia but says he will continue to work as he begins treatments.

LeBlanc, the MP for the Beauséjour riding in New Brunswick, announced the diagnosis in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The statement, which was co-signed by his physician, Dr. Nicholas Finn, says the condition is a chronic disease that must be closely monitored but can be controlled.

LeBlanc is scheduled to begin treatments this week, the statement says.

Minister confident diagnosis won't impact work

LeBlanc was diagnosed with the disease in April after a routine physical exam.

The disease is at a stage that allows LeBlanc to schedule treatments in a way "that will have minimal impact on his work."

His treatments will continue into the spring.

In the statement, LeBlanc said he and his wife, Jolène, are grateful for the care he has received from doctors.

"We realize many Canadians face health challenges much more difficult than this," he said.

"I am confident that this will not impact the work I will continue to do for Canadians."

Trudeau reacts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared words of support for LeBlanc on Twitter.

"We're all thinking of you today," he wrote Wednesday afternoon.

"But we also know you'll continue to excel as a Minister and MP. My friend, you have my full support, always."

Justin Trudeau tweets words of support for Dominic LeBlanc in light of leukemia diagnosis