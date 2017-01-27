Former NDP leader Dominic Cardy has joined the Progressive Conservative Opposition office as strategic issues director.

Cardy and PC Leader Blaine Higgs made the announcement Friday morning in Fredericton.

Cardy said "most" of his core team of supporters when he was NDP leader are also moving to PCs.

Cardy announced he was resigning as leader of the provincial NDP in a statement released on New Year's Day.

Earlier this month, he said he had been thinking seriously about resigning over the past six months and when he saw Higgs chosen as Tory leader, it made the decision easier.

Cardy said that for him, it's not so much about political parties but ideas, and he has a great deal of respect for Higgs.

Cardy had previously announced his intention to resign after the 2014 provincial election, when the NDP failed to elect an MLA to the legislature.