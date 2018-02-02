The New Brunswick government introduced a bill Friday that would allow victims of domestic, intimate and sexual violence to take paid leave from work.

A statement from the Department of Post Secondary Education Training and Labour said the bill would allow employees who are victims of domestic violence the time and opportunity to make a life change and increase their safety and security.

Cathy Holtmann, director of the Muriel McQueen Fergusson Centre for Family Violence Research, said she was pleased to see the government bring in the amendments to the Employment Standards Act.

"There is no question that this legislation will go a long way in supporting victims of domestic, intimate partner violence, including sexual violence," she said.

New Brunswick Union president Susie Proulx-Daigle has been among those calling for the changes. She has said too many women have been penalized for missing work because of domestic violence in the home.

"We should be making life easier," Proulx-Daigle said. "They already have a difficult decision to make when it comes to the point to leave an abusive situation."

Minister of Labour Gilles LePage said the government is committed to making New Brunswick the best place to live.

"Ensuring job protection for those who need to leave work to take care of themselves or a family member contributes to a healthy workforce," he said in a statement.