A new unit that will handle cases of domestic and intimate partner violence in New Brunswick is an important piece of the puzzle, but it's not the only piece, says the head of Crossroads for Women Inc., one of the largest women's shelters.

"It's definitely going to make a big difference — first off, getting to court and making sure the cases are prosecuted," said Tina Thibodeau, the executive director of the Moncton shelter.

Luc Labonté, the assistant deputy attorney general, announced Wednesday that a special team of prosecutors will handle cases of domestic violence cases.

The province will add 10 Crown prosecutors and four support staff over the next three years to fill in for staff who are assigned to the new unit.

Some of the unit's goals include ensuring that matters go to trial in a timely manner, that victims' safety is protected, and that sentencing recommendations for convicted offenders follow best practices, he said.

System overwhelming

Thibodeau compared the justice system now to "drowning" for the victims of domestic and intimate partner violence.

"Once the client gets in there, the client tells us the abuse was better than going through the [justice] system afterwards," she said.

She said it can take months before a victim even gets to court and then proceedings can be put off for months or years.

'They're in love with the other side of this person.' -Tina Thibodeau

Thibodeau said domestic violence cases are complex, and having a prosecution unit making them a priority will make a huge difference.

"First of all the cases will get to court faster," she said.

Some victims can't endure the wait, she said.

"In that time, if she's not secure, she's not safe, if she doesn't have the proper support around her … oftentimes she will change her mind."

During the wait for justice, women can also feel isolated from family and friends after being in the abusive relationship for so long.

"If he's not taken into custody or he's made bail, how do you keep that client safe?"

Labonté said Saint John and Moncton rank among the top eight cities in the country for reported cases of domestic and intimate partner violence, according to Statistics Canada.

"Imagine being robbed and then you feel bad about charging the robber, that doesn't happen," Thibodeau said.

"They're in love with the other side of this person."

More training needed

Thibodeau said domestic violence is a sensitive subject and people working with victims need training so they can approach the subject in a "delicate way" and the client can feel more supported.

More networking and teamwork among the different groups working with victims — RCMP officers, support workers and prosecutors, for instance — would help make the process easier, she said.

"If we can all bring ourselves to the same language with the clients, it's definitely going to help with the support," she said.