On July 2, when Cameron Ian Smith's girlfriend asked him not to smoke in her apartment, he threw her on her back, choked and bit her.

He was on probation at the time, having just been released from jail a couple of months prior on charges of forced entry and assault with a weapon involving another woman, the Saint John provincial courtroom heard.

On July 12, Smith, 28, asked his girlfriend for money to buy drugs. When she expressed frustration, he grabbed her by the hair and flipped the couch she was seated on. The couch landed on her.

Two days later, he demanded more money from her while they were in a car together. She suspected he wanted it for drugs again and when she questioned him, he swerved toward a power pole and threatened to drive her off a nearby cliff.

'The scars on my hands remind me over and over that this was real.' - Victim

"I am scared of him," the woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, wrote in her victim impact statement.

"I wake in the night with bad dreams. Sometimes I wake up crying with hurt," she wrote.

"The scars on my hands remind me over and over that this was real," she said of her three year on-again, off-again abusive relationship.

Her ability to trust others has been damaged and she has become paranoid about meeting new people, believing they might be connected with Smith and could "harm" her.

She is especially afraid of what Smith will do to her when he is released, she said.

'Controlling personality'

Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in jail and two years of probation after being found guilty on Oct. 16 of seven charges, including two counts of indictable assault, indictable uttering threats, three counts of indictable breach of probation, as well as a summary offence of driving a vehicle without the owner's permission while he was suspended from driving.

"It was very clear to the court from the evidence at trial that [Smith] has a very controlling personality and is overpowering in connection with" the victim, said Judge Andrew LeMesurier.

"This is domestic violence, no question about it," he said, describing Smith as a "very rugged, muscular and strong-looking individual," as the victim listened from the back of the courtroom, arms crossed.

Smith stared straight ahead from the prisoner's box. He shifted his weight from foot to foot, pushed up his sleeves, exposing his muscular, heavily-tattooed arms and cracked his knuckles.

LeMesurier said the sentence would have been two years, but he gave Smith 1.5 times credit for the time he has spent in custody since his arrest on July 15.

"This can't be tolerated," he said.

'I didn't mean to harm the girl'

Smith apologized during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

"I'm very sorry this happened between me and her. Obviously I loved her for a long time, right? I didn't mean to harm the girl. I feel bad that she's scared of me. She's got no reason to be scared of me. I want nothing to do with her," he said.

"I've never gone after any of my victims in the past when I've gotten released. She's got nothing to fear."

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn had recommended a three-and-a-half-year prison term.

"I'm not sure it gets much graver in terms of a domestic incident," she told the court.

"Were the assaults the worst assaults ever? No. But they were done in the context of an extremely controlling relationship," and were part of a "continual cycle of domestic violence," said Munn.

It's not just about cuts and bruises, which eventually heal, but also the "invisible psychological damage" of fear and anxiety that "may never go away," she said.

In 1990, the Supreme Court of Canada addressed the seriousness of domestic violence in society and how it must be denounced, said Munn.

Yet 27 years later, it's still "prevalent," she said.

"The number of cases before our courts, I think, only emphasizes the extent of the problem of intimate partner violence," said Munn, urging the judge to send a strong message not only to Smith, but also the general public "that these types of incidents won't be accepted, won't be tolerated."

She noted Smith has previously been incarcerated for violent offences, but "he's not really prepared to admit he has a problem.

"He doesn't want to go to any counselling. Everyone in his life basically can see that he needs it, except for him, so … I'm hoping a significant period of time in custody will change his attitude toward this type of behaviour."

'Extensive record' of violence

Defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald, however, asked the judge to consider a sentence of time already served, suggesting it's "arguably the greatest good for the greatest number."

He said Smith is now drug-free, after spending five months in custody, and has a job opportunity in Alberta — far away from the victim.

The prevalence of domestic cases in society is not Smith's fault, he added.

"If he had no record, I could buy into what you're saying I think a little bit more," the judge replied.

But Smith has "an extensive record that reflects violence," he said. The 13 entries, dating back to 2008, include assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault and attempted robbery while being masked.

"If you read his past, that's a good indicator of his future. He's got a long record here with assaulting people."

LeMesurier also ordered Smith to provide a DNA sample, prohibited him from owning or possessing any firearms for 10 years, and any prohibited weapons for life.

Smith cannot have any contact with the victim, must attend counselling as directed, and abstain from non-prescribed drugs.