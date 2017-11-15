The number of domestic violence calls in Fredericton is on the rise and officers who deal with domestic abuse cases feel the numbers could get even worse.

The city's public safety and environment committee heard Tuesday that the number of domestic violence calls increased by 77 per cent from 2015 to 2016.

Const. Joan Harty, the intimate partner violence co-ordinator for the Fredericton Police Force, said that by the end of October 2017, police had responded to 397 domestic service calls — and it's hard to say when those numbers will start to decline.

But Harty said the increase in calls might not be a bad thing, as it could be a result of victims feeling more comfortable coming to police.

"We're out in the community more, there is more media about intimate partner violence so there are more people coming [forward] because they are educated," she said.

"They feel safe coming forward."

New legislation coming

Const. Brandon Gaynor, who will take over for Harty when she leaves her position in January, said the new legislation announced by the Liberal government this month will protect victims trying to leave violent relationships.

The Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act is new legislation that will provide an emergency order for victims that would include civil remedies such as exclusive occupancy of the residence, temporary custody of the children, the temporary possession of personal property, no-contact provisions and seizure of weapons.

The government announced on Nov. 1 that it would invest $900,000 into the Intervention Act.

Gaynor said the new legislation is a step in the right direction.

"It's a really big tool for victims of domestic violence," he said.

People at risk

Fredericton police rely on a specialized tool for assessing the risk of domestic violence.

The Ontario Domestic Assault Risk Assessment [ODARA] — which is used by police forces in New Brunswick — measures how likely a person is to be assaulted again.

In order to use the ODARA, a person must have been assaulted or abused and be in a relationship with the person who assaulted them.

It consists of 13 questions that are scored with a one or a zero. If the ODARA's total score is higher than seven, it is likely the abuse will re-occur.

The Fredericton Police Force started using the tool in 2014 and used it about 46 times.

It jumped to 145 times in 2015 and again to 152 in 2016. So far this year, the ODARA has been used 116 times.

"ODARA is not the perfect tool, there are some limitations to it," said Harty. "Right now there are studies being done to come up with something in addition to the ODARA, but that's still in the process.

"I think the ODARA is here for a while."