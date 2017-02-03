A woman who waited decades to fulfil a childhood dream of building an elaborate dollhouse is now trying to sell it.

"I know it has to go," said Debra Cripps, whose husband is unwell.

The couple is planning to downsize from their sprawling six-acre property on the Kingston Peninsula. Their home was built by Loyalists in 1802 and is brimming with a lifetime of accumulated possessions that must be culled before they can move into an apartment.

Removing the dollhouse is an obvious start.

It's a commanding object, three doll-sized storeys tall, that sits on a homemade wooden turntable in the middle of the dining room.

"My husband and I can lift it together," she said when asked what it weighed.

Started 7 years ago

Debra Cripps has fashioned many items by hand for her dollhouse. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Cripps says she fell in love with miniatures as a little girl, but didn't purchase a dollhouse kit until seven years ago, long after her daughters had moved out and started families of their own.

Cripps has made many items by hand, including knotted rugs and pieces of fruit in a bowl in the kitchen.

Hanging on the walls of the dollhouse are copies of paintings that meant something to Cripps in her past. They've been reproduced at a fraction of their original size and fitted into tiny frames.

Some pieces of furniture in the house she purchased long ago, as if she knew the day would come.

"I had a spool bed when I was a little girl, just like this one. So that's why I picked it out."

Enjoyable hobby

A look inside the kitchen of Debra Cripps's dollhouse. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Cripps says it's been a peaceful and enjoyable hobby.

"When I just want to get away from things, when I want to get some time for myself," she said.

"Nobody else is allowed to touch it but me."

Whatever Cripps imagined for her dollhouse in the end, she admits she won't be the one to finish it.

The top floor is still mainly empty, except for an anachronistic movie poster from The Matrix.

"I love Keanu [Reeves]," she said.

The next phase of this hobby will be much smaller, she says.

Debra Cripps keeps her dollhouse on a table in the dining room. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

She has already squirrelled away a smaller dollhouse construction kit and a few special items to go inside it.

"I have a stash," she said, producing a box of miniatures with a 1950s theme, including a red vintage kitchen set, picnic basket, bedside clock and engagement ring.

As for her beloved original dollhouse, the asking price is $400.

It's just a fraction of what she thinks she's spent.

"I don't even want to think about it," said Cripps.