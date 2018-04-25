Saint John musher faces 'challenging' end to epic trek

A Saint John musher and his team of Alaskan huskies have passed the two-thirds mark of their 3,000-kilometre journey home from northern Manitoba, but the final stretch is poised to be the most challenging.

And the reason is simple: the snow is disappearing.

Justin Allen began his dogsled trek on Jan. 22.

He worked for a business that runs dog sledding tours while he lived in Churchill, Man., and when it came time to move home to New Brunswick, his passion for the dogs and the history and culture of dog sledding meant there was only one way to make the trip.

He left Churchill and headed east along Hudson's Bay with hopes of arriving in Saint John 75 days later.

On day 91, Allen was parked near Saint-Félicien, Que., with about 800 km to go. As the journey is extended, the terrain becomes more difficult traverse with snow becoming harder to find.

Justin Allen speaks to CBC News from near Saint-Félicien, Que., on Tuesday. The Saint John musher still has 800 kilometres to go on his dogsled journey. (CBC News)

"Right now, it's getting a bit tough. Half the trail is snow and half the trail is dirt," he said.

Allen told CBC News on Tuesday, he has been juggling between the sled, a two-wheel rig and a four-wheel setup that broke down recently.

The trail home

The weakened and retreating ice on Lac Saint-Jean, just outside Saint-Félicien, means the team will take the long way around before crossing the St. Lawrence River by ferry and setting out for the New Brunswick border from Rivière-du-Loup.

Allen mapped out the journey he will take with his team of dogs. (Submitted by Justin Allen)

Allen said he hopes to be in Saint John by May 5, but he knows the trail ahead is going to be a slog.

"This last quarter is going to be really challenging," he said.

"It's definitely been tough. I have to say that, but it's very rewarding. We're having a great time really enjoying the whole experience."

Justin Allen is making the trip home to Saint John from Manitoba - by dog sled. Earlier in April, he crossed the halfway point to his journey and is now resting up in the far north of Quebec. 9:28

The trip was extended because the team decided to spend extra time in the communities they visited along the way. The trek has garnered plenty of attention and Allen said they have been touring communities and visiting schools.

"Everyone wants us to stay," he said.

"I don't really mind because that's a big reason why we're doing this, to connect with these communities."

He said the 12 dogs are happy and in good shape, too.